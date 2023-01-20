 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happiest Minds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.76 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 344.76 crore in December 2022 up 29.67% from Rs. 265.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.27 crore in December 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 44.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.78 crore in December 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 866.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 344.76 337.65 265.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 344.76 337.65 265.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 207.40 197.19 158.76
Depreciation 7.52 7.39 6.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.76 57.08 46.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.08 75.99 54.02
Other Income 8.18 4.11 8.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.26 80.10 62.45
Interest 6.01 4.51 2.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.25 75.59 60.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.25 75.59 60.05
Tax 15.98 20.28 15.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.27 55.31 44.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.27 55.31 44.78
Equity Share Capital 28.61 28.61 28.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.00 3.86 3.14
Diluted EPS 3.96 3.81 3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.00 3.86 3.14
Diluted EPS 3.96 3.81 3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

