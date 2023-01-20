Happiest Minds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.76 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.76 crore in December 2022 up 29.67% from Rs. 265.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.27 crore in December 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 44.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.78 crore in December 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 866.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.