Happiest Minds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.84 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.84 crore in December 2020 up 12.44% from Rs. 171.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.15 crore in December 2020 up 95.96% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.69 crore in December 2020 up 111.37% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2019.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2019.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 371.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)