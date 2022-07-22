English
    Happiest Minds profit rises 58% to Rs 56.34 crore in June quarter

    The company had reported a profit of Rs 35.73 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST
    Venkatraman Narayanan, MD of Happiest Minds

    Venkatraman Narayanan, MD of Happiest Minds

    IT company Happiest Minds on Friday posted a 57.7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 56.34 crore in the June quarter.

    The consolidated revenues from contracts with customers of the company grew 34.5 per cent to Rs 328.92 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 244.61 crore in the year-ago period.

    "We have started fiscal year 2023 showing industry leading performance. Our 10-year vision statement is to be a billion-dollar company by 2031.

    "In line with this goal, based on the growth we are experiencing and continued demand for digital services, we are increasing our revenue guidance for FY23 to 25 per cent while targeting to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 25 per cent over the next 5 years,” Happiest Minds Executive Chairman Ashok Soota said in a statement.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 09:31 pm
