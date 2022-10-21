 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happiest Minds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.51 crore, up 34.39% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.51 crore in September 2022 up 34.39% from Rs. 264.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.41 crore in September 2022 up 33.69% from Rs. 44.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.34 crore in September 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 70.12 crore in September 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 1,009.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -27.04% over the last 12 months.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 355.51 328.92 264.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.51 328.92 264.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 198.56 178.34 153.29
Depreciation 9.71 9.34 8.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.43 66.65 50.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.81 74.59 52.19
Other Income 3.82 3.82 9.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.63 78.41 61.78
Interest 4.52 2.83 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.11 75.58 59.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.11 75.58 59.35
Tax 20.70 19.24 14.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.41 56.34 44.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.41 56.34 44.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.41 56.34 44.44
Equity Share Capital 28.61 28.58 28.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 3.96 3.12
Diluted EPS 4.09 3.88 3.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 3.96 3.12
Diluted EPS 4.09 3.88 3.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:44 am
