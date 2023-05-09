English
    Happiest Minds Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 377.98 crore, up 25.75% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 377.98 crore in March 2023 up 25.75% from Rs. 300.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.66 crore in March 2023 up 10.65% from Rs. 52.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.62 crore in March 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 81.58 crore in March 2022.

    Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.

    Happiest Minds shares closed at 855.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.

    Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations377.98366.88300.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations377.98366.88300.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost221.09208.82166.94
    Depreciation12.949.928.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.7268.6061.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.2379.5462.83
    Other Income8.457.809.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.6887.3472.74
    Interest8.755.762.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.9381.5869.88
    Exceptional Items---6.34--
    P/L Before Tax78.9375.2469.88
    Tax21.2717.6617.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.6657.5852.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.6657.5852.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.6657.5852.11
    Equity Share Capital28.6628.6128.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.014.023.68
    Diluted EPS3.983.983.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.014.023.68
    Diluted EPS3.983.983.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

