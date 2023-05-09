Happiest Minds Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 377.98 crore, up 25.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.98 crore in March 2023 up 25.75% from Rs. 300.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.66 crore in March 2023 up 10.65% from Rs. 52.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.62 crore in March 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 81.58 crore in March 2022.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 855.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.