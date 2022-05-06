 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happiest Minds Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.57 crore, up 36.18% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 300.57 crore in March 2022 up 36.18% from Rs. 220.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.11 crore in March 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.58 crore in March 2022 up 38.67% from Rs. 58.83 crore in March 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 990.20 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.57 283.94 220.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 300.57 283.94 220.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.94 160.49 122.92
Depreciation 8.84 8.47 7.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.96 55.48 41.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.83 59.50 48.46
Other Income 9.91 8.34 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.74 67.84 51.49
Interest 2.86 2.41 2.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.88 65.43 49.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.88 65.43 49.24
Tax 17.77 16.51 13.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.11 48.92 36.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.11 48.92 36.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.11 48.92 36.05
Equity Share Capital 28.54 28.54 28.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.68 3.44 2.55
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.38 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.68 3.44 2.55
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.38 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
