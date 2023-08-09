English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Happiest Minds Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 390.87 crore, up 18.83% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 390.87 crore in June 2023 up 18.83% from Rs. 328.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.33 crore in June 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 56.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.99 crore in June 2023 up 17.37% from Rs. 87.75 crore in June 2022.

    Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.96 in June 2022.

    Happiest Minds shares closed at 926.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and -4.34% over the last 12 months.

    Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations390.87377.98328.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations390.87377.98328.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost235.43221.09178.34
    Depreciation14.2412.949.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.1164.7266.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.0979.2374.59
    Other Income13.668.453.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.7587.6878.41
    Interest10.078.752.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.6878.9375.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.6878.9375.58
    Tax20.3521.2719.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.3357.6656.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.3357.6656.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.3357.6656.34
    Equity Share Capital28.7228.6628.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.044.013.96
    Diluted EPS4.023.983.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.044.013.96
    Diluted EPS4.023.983.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Happiest Minds #Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!