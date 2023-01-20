English
    Happiest Minds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.88 crore, up 29.21% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 366.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 283.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 48.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.26 crore in December 2022 up 27.45% from Rs. 76.31 crore in December 2021.

    Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in December 2021.

    Happiest Minds shares closed at 866.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.

    Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations366.88355.51283.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations366.88355.51283.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost208.82198.56160.49
    Depreciation9.929.718.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.6066.4355.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.5480.8159.50
    Other Income7.803.828.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.3484.6367.84
    Interest5.764.522.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.5880.1165.43
    Exceptional Items-6.34----
    P/L Before Tax75.2480.1165.43
    Tax17.6620.7016.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.5859.4148.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.5859.4148.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.5859.4148.92
    Equity Share Capital28.6128.6128.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.024.153.44
    Diluted EPS3.984.093.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.024.153.44
    Diluted EPS3.984.093.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm