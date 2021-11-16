Haldyn Glass Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore in September 2021 up 11.98% from Rs. 47.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021 down 21.42% from Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2021 down 28.19% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2020.

Haldyn Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2020.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 38.75 on November 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and 38.64% over the last 12 months.