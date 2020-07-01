Haldyn Glass Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore, down 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore in March 2020 down 9.81% from Rs. 56.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 99.34% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 down 57.37% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2019.

Haldyn Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2019.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 26.80 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -12.13% over the last 12 months.