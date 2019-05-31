Haldyn Glass Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.83 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.83 crore in March 2019 up 27.49% from Rs. 44.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019 up 84.86% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2019 up 122.22% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2018.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2018.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 33.35 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.99% returns over the last 6 months and -4.85% over the last 12 months.