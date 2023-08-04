English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Haldyn Glass Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.89 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Haldyn Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.89 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 76.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2023 up 58.54% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2023 up 57.79% from Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2022.

    Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

    Haldyn Glass shares closed at 89.98 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.39% returns over the last 6 months and 107.57% over the last 12 months.

    Haldyn Glass
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.8973.8176.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.8973.8176.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.0423.0121.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.93-3.605.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.807.616.56
    Depreciation2.172.061.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.7641.0036.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.063.744.73
    Other Income1.740.461.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.804.216.41
    Interest0.710.510.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.093.706.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.093.706.23
    Tax3.24-1.201.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.854.894.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.854.894.32
    Equity Share Capital5.385.385.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.910.80
    Diluted EPS1.270.910.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.910.80
    Diluted EPS1.270.910.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Haldyn Glass #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!