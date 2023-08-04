Haldyn Glass Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.89 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.89 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 76.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2023 up 58.54% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2023 up 57.79% from Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2022.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 89.98 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.39% returns over the last 6 months and 107.57% over the last 12 months.