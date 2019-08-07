Haldyn Glass Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.54 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.54 crore in June 2019 up 20.97% from Rs. 46.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2019 up 15.5% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in June 2019 up 82.32% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2018.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2018.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 24.25 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.34% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.