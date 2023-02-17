Haldyn Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore in December 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 59.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2021.