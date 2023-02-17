Haldyn Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore in December 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 59.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2021.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 64.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.35% returns over the last 6 months and 62.45% over the last 12 months.