Haldyn Glass Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.77 crore, up 47.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.77 crore in December 2018 up 47.02% from Rs. 42.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018 up 97.05% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2018 up 51.41% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2017.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2017.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 31.15 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and -25.92% over the last 12 months.