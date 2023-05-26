Haldyn Glass Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.81 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.81 crore in March 2023 up 34.18% from Rs. 55.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 up 115.18% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 up 189.4% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 86.27 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and 113.80% over the last 12 months.