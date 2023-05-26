English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Haldyn Glass Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.81 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Haldyn Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.81 crore in March 2023 up 34.18% from Rs. 55.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 up 115.18% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 up 189.4% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

    Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

    Haldyn Glass shares closed at 86.27 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and 113.80% over the last 12 months.

    Haldyn Glass
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.8188.5755.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.8188.5755.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0125.3119.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.604.92-1.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.658.427.77
    Depreciation2.061.801.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.9340.4829.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.777.64-1.87
    Other Income0.460.862.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.228.500.46
    Interest0.510.360.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.728.140.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.728.140.27
    Tax-1.192.93-1.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.915.211.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.915.211.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.650.521.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.565.733.05
    Equity Share Capital5.385.385.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.070.57
    Diluted EPS1.221.060.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.070.57
    Diluted EPS1.221.060.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:26 pm