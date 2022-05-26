Haldyn Glass Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.01 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.01 crore in March 2022 up 12.44% from Rs. 48.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022 up 8.36% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 55.62% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2021.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2021.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 38.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -7.09% over the last 12 months.