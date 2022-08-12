Haldyn Glass Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.19 crore, up 71.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.19 crore in June 2022 up 71.46% from Rs. 44.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.59 crore in June 2022 up 204.7% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2022 up 48.64% from Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2021.

Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2021.

Haldyn Glass shares closed at 50.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.57% returns over the last 6 months and 35.98% over the last 12 months.