Haldyn Glass Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore in December 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 59.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.30 crore in December 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2021.