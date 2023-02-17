English
    Haldyn Glass Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Haldyn Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.57 crore in December 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 59.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.30 crore in December 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2021.

    Haldyn Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

    Haldyn Glass shares closed at 64.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 62.25% over the last 12 months.

    Haldyn Glass
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.5780.7559.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.5780.7559.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.3123.7616.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.922.870.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.428.935.82
    Depreciation1.801.872.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.4837.3330.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.645.984.30
    Other Income0.861.971.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.507.955.49
    Interest0.360.160.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.147.795.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.147.795.35
    Tax2.932.301.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.215.503.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.215.503.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.522.53-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.738.033.86
    Equity Share Capital5.385.385.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.071.020.72
    Diluted EPS1.061.020.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.071.020.72
    Diluted EPS1.061.020.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am