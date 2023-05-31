Halder Venture Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore, up 33.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore in March 2023 up 33.08% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 25.68% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 13.25% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.