    Halder Venture Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore, up 33.08% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore in March 2023 up 33.08% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 25.68% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 13.25% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

    Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Halder Venture Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.954.3117.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.954.3117.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.695.8112.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.22-3.23-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.110.11
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.031.223.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.270.381.32
    Other Income0.120.200.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.400.581.62
    Interest0.190.14--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.200.441.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.200.441.62
    Tax0.330.120.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.870.321.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.870.321.17
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.741.023.69
    Diluted EPS2.741.023.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.741.023.69
    Diluted EPS2.741.023.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

