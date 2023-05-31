Halder Venture Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore, up 33.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore in March 2023 up 33.08% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 25.68% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 13.25% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.
Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2022.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|Halder Venture Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.95
|4.31
|17.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.95
|4.31
|17.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.69
|5.81
|12.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.22
|-3.23
|-0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.11
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.03
|1.22
|3.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.27
|0.38
|1.32
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.20
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.40
|0.58
|1.62
|Interest
|0.19
|0.14
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.20
|0.44
|1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.20
|0.44
|1.62
|Tax
|0.33
|0.12
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.87
|0.32
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.87
|0.32
|1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|1.02
|3.69
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|1.02
|3.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|1.02
|3.69
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|1.02
|3.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited