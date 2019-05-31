Halder Venture Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, down 35.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in March 2019 down 35.98% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 20.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 21.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2018.