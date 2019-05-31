Halder Venture Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, down 35.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in March 2019 down 35.98% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 20.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 21.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.
Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2018.
|
|Halder Venture Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.64
|--
|4.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.64
|--
|4.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.30
|0.94
|2.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-0.94
|0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|-0.04
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.03
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|-0.04
|0.51
|Interest
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.08
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|-0.08
|0.46
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.30
|-0.08
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.30
|-0.08
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|-0.20
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|-0.20
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|-0.20
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|-0.20
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited