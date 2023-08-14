English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Halder Venture Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore, up 263.9% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore in June 2023 up 263.9% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 85.11% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 9.43% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Halder Venture Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.2322.954.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.2322.954.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.6222.691.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.63-6.221.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.130.11
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.445.030.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.371.27-0.01
    Other Income0.180.120.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.541.400.50
    Interest0.430.19--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.121.200.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.121.200.50
    Tax0.070.330.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.870.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.870.33
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.162.741.05
    Diluted EPS0.162.741.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.162.741.05
    Diluted EPS0.162.741.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Halder Venture #Halder Venture Limited #other agriculture products #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!