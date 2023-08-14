Halder Venture Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore, up 263.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore in June 2023 up 263.9% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 85.11% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 9.43% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.