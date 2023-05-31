English
    Halder Venture Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.80 crore, up 436.26% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.80 crore in March 2023 up 436.26% from Rs. 47.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 109.71% from Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 up 160.96% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.

    Halder Venture EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.61 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Halder Venture Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.8048.41-47.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.8048.41-47.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.1257.71149.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.5035.21-193.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.01-67.128.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.100.82
    Depreciation1.281.060.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0616.99-3.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.643.45-9.94
    Other Income-3.971.631.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.675.09-8.88
    Interest3.422.201.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.252.89-10.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.252.89-10.67
    Tax-0.590.97-3.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.841.92-6.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.841.92-6.83
    Minority Interest----19.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.841.92-8.70
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.676.08-21.61
    Diluted EPS--6.08--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.676.08-21.61
    Diluted EPS--6.08--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm