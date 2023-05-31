Halder Venture Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.80 crore, up 436.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.80 crore in March 2023 up 436.26% from Rs. 47.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 109.71% from Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 up 160.96% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.

Halder Venture EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.61 in March 2022.

