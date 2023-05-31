Halder Venture Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.80 crore, up 436.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.80 crore in March 2023 up 436.26% from Rs. 47.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 109.71% from Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 up 160.96% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.
Halder Venture EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.61 in March 2022.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|Halder Venture Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.80
|48.41
|-47.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.80
|48.41
|-47.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.12
|57.71
|149.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|42.50
|35.21
|-193.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.01
|-67.12
|8.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.21
|1.10
|0.82
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.06
|0.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.06
|16.99
|-3.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.64
|3.45
|-9.94
|Other Income
|-3.97
|1.63
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.67
|5.09
|-8.88
|Interest
|3.42
|2.20
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|2.89
|-10.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|2.89
|-10.67
|Tax
|-0.59
|0.97
|-3.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.84
|1.92
|-6.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.84
|1.92
|-6.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|19.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.84
|1.92
|-8.70
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|6.08
|-21.61
|Diluted EPS
|--
|6.08
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|6.08
|-21.61
|Diluted EPS
|--
|6.08
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited