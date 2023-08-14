English
    Halder Venture Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.45 crore, up 35.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.45 crore in June 2023 up 35.53% from Rs. 100.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 down 72.2% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2023 down 2.61% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022.

    Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.20 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Halder Venture Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.45158.80100.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.45158.80100.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.9789.1267.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.5542.502.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.29-10.014.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.211.08
    Depreciation1.211.280.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7027.0622.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.547.642.34
    Other Income1.34-3.974.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.883.676.64
    Interest3.833.421.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.050.255.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.050.255.23
    Tax1.06-0.591.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.980.843.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.980.843.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.980.843.54
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.112.6711.20
    Diluted EPS3.11--11.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.112.6711.20
    Diluted EPS3.11--11.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

