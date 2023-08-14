Halder Venture Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.45 crore, up 35.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.45 crore in June 2023 up 35.53% from Rs. 100.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 down 72.2% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2023 down 2.61% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022.

Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.20 in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.