Halder Venture Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 65.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in June 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 289.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022 down 6.1% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 19.68 crore in June 2021.

Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 37.43 in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.