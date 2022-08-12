Halder Venture Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 65.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in June 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 289.18 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022 down 6.1% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 19.68 crore in June 2021.
Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 37.43 in June 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Halder Venture Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.68
|-47.23
|289.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.68
|-47.23
|289.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.65
|149.40
|21.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.30
|-193.34
|217.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.20
|8.80
|-11.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|0.82
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.76
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.47
|-3.74
|46.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.34
|-9.94
|14.44
|Other Income
|4.30
|1.06
|4.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.64
|-8.88
|19.04
|Interest
|1.41
|1.78
|1.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.23
|-10.67
|17.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.23
|-10.67
|17.29
|Tax
|1.69
|-3.84
|5.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.54
|-6.83
|11.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.54
|-6.83
|11.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|19.48
|-8.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.54
|-8.70
|3.77
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.20
|-21.61
|37.43
|Diluted EPS
|11.20
|--
|37.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.20
|-21.61
|37.43
|Diluted EPS
|11.20
|--
|37.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited