Halder Venture Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 65.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in June 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 289.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022 down 6.1% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 19.68 crore in June 2021.

Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 37.43 in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

Halder Venture Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.68 -47.23 289.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.68 -47.23 289.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.65 149.40 21.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.30 -193.34 217.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.20 8.80 -11.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 0.82 0.70
Depreciation 0.64 0.76 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.47 -3.74 46.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.34 -9.94 14.44
Other Income 4.30 1.06 4.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.64 -8.88 19.04
Interest 1.41 1.78 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.23 -10.67 17.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.23 -10.67 17.29
Tax 1.69 -3.84 5.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.54 -6.83 11.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.54 -6.83 11.83
Minority Interest -- 19.48 -8.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.54 -8.70 3.77
Equity Share Capital 3.16 3.16 3.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.20 -21.61 37.43
Diluted EPS 11.20 -- 37.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.20 -21.61 37.43
Diluted EPS 11.20 -- 37.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
