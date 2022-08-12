English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Halder Venture Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 65.18% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in June 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 289.18 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022 down 6.1% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 19.68 crore in June 2021.

    Halder Venture EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 37.43 in June 2021.

    Close

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Halder Venture Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.68-47.23289.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.68-47.23289.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.65149.4021.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.30-193.34217.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.208.80-11.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.080.820.70
    Depreciation0.640.760.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.47-3.7446.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.34-9.9414.44
    Other Income4.301.064.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.64-8.8819.04
    Interest1.411.781.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.23-10.6717.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.23-10.6717.29
    Tax1.69-3.845.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.54-6.8311.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.54-6.8311.83
    Minority Interest--19.48-8.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.54-8.703.77
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.20-21.6137.43
    Diluted EPS11.20--37.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.20-21.6137.43
    Diluted EPS11.20--37.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Halder Venture #Halder Venture Limited #other agriculture products #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.