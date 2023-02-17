 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Halder Venture Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, down 76.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in December 2022 down 76.82% from Rs. 208.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

Halder Venture Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.41 56.96 208.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.41 56.96 208.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.71 30.89 35.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.21 12.66 114.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.12 2.05 7.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.10 1.38 0.96
Depreciation 1.06 0.64 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.99 11.23 46.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.45 -1.90 3.21
Other Income 1.63 2.81 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.09 0.91 4.06
Interest 2.20 1.29 2.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.89 -0.38 2.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.89 -0.38 2.00
Tax 0.97 -- 0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.92 -0.38 1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.92 -0.38 1.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.92 -0.38 1.21
Equity Share Capital 3.16 3.16 3.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.08 -1.20 3.83
Diluted EPS 6.08 -1.20 3.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.08 -1.20 3.83
Diluted EPS 6.08 -1.20 3.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
