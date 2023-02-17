Halder Venture Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, down 76.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in December 2022 down 76.82% from Rs. 208.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.
Halder Venture EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.83 in December 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Halder Venture Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.41
|56.96
|208.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.41
|56.96
|208.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.71
|30.89
|35.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.21
|12.66
|114.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-67.12
|2.05
|7.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|1.38
|0.96
|Depreciation
|1.06
|0.64
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.99
|11.23
|46.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.45
|-1.90
|3.21
|Other Income
|1.63
|2.81
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.09
|0.91
|4.06
|Interest
|2.20
|1.29
|2.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.89
|-0.38
|2.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.89
|-0.38
|2.00
|Tax
|0.97
|--
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.92
|-0.38
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.92
|-0.38
|1.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.92
|-0.38
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.08
|-1.20
|3.83
|Diluted EPS
|6.08
|-1.20
|3.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.08
|-1.20
|3.83
|Diluted EPS
|6.08
|-1.20
|3.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
