    Halder Venture Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, down 76.82% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Halder Venture Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in December 2022 down 76.82% from Rs. 208.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

    Halder Venture EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.83 in December 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Halder Venture Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.4156.96208.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.4156.96208.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.7130.8935.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.2112.66114.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-67.122.057.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.101.380.96
    Depreciation1.060.640.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9911.2346.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.45-1.903.21
    Other Income1.632.810.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.090.914.06
    Interest2.201.292.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.89-0.382.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.89-0.382.00
    Tax0.97--0.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.92-0.381.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.92-0.381.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.92-0.381.21
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.08-1.203.83
    Diluted EPS6.08-1.203.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.08-1.203.83
    Diluted EPS6.08-1.203.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

