Halder Venture Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, down 76.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in December 2022 down 76.82% from Rs. 208.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

Halder Venture EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.83 in December 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.