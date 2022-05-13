Gyscoal Alloys Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, down 46.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2022 down 46.73% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022 down 142.97% from Rs. 37.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022 up 82.02% from Rs. 69.42 crore in March 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.80 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 26.67% over the last 12 months.