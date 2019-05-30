Gyscoal Alloys Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.16 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gyscoal Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.16 crore in March 2019 down 9.06% from Rs. 34.26 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2019 up 2.02% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 down 1272.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.
Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.58% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gyscoal Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.16
|47.38
|34.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.16
|47.38
|34.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.25
|56.08
|39.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.34
|-15.88
|-11.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.58
|1.45
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.67
|2.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.18
|4.14
|4.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.72
|-0.21
|-2.18
|Other Income
|5.49
|0.76
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.22
|0.55
|-2.16
|Interest
|2.07
|1.52
|2.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.30
|-0.98
|-5.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-5.67
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.30
|-6.64
|-5.09
|Tax
|-0.45
|-0.46
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.84
|-6.19
|-4.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.84
|-6.19
|-4.94
|Equity Share Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.39
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited