Gyscoal Alloys Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.16 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.16 crore in March 2019 down 9.06% from Rs. 34.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2019 up 2.02% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 down 1272.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.58% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.