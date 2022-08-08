Gyscoal Alloys Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 88.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 88.97% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022 up 1054.57% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 down 25.32% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.83% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.