    Gyscoal Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 129.92% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gyscoal Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in December 2022 up 129.92% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 2791.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

    Gyscoal Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

    Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.65 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.70% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.403.256.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.403.256.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.743.059.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.750.32-5.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.420.94
    Depreciation0.720.740.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.560.671.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.70-1.95-0.79
    Other Income1.412.872.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.120.921.27
    Interest0.000.130.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.120.790.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.120.790.40
    Tax-0.09-0.190.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.210.980.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.210.980.08
    Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.060.00
    Diluted EPS0.140.06--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.060.00
    Diluted EPS0.140.06--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

