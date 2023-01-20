Gyscoal Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 129.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in December 2022 up 129.92% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 2791.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.65 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.70% over the last 12 months.