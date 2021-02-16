Gyscoal Alloys Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 74.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2020 down 74.87% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020 down 18.63% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2020 down 73.39% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2019.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 2.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.78% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.