Gyscoal Alloys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore, up 71.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gyscoal Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore in December 2018 up 71.62% from Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2018 up 14.29% from Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2018 up 158.89% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.
Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 5.20 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.82% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gyscoal Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.38
|39.99
|27.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.38
|39.99
|27.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.08
|27.80
|14.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.88
|7.88
|11.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.58
|1.61
|1.26
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.62
|1.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.14
|4.46
|3.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-3.39
|-5.77
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.44
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|-2.94
|-5.76
|Interest
|1.52
|1.51
|2.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-4.45
|-8.13
|Exceptional Items
|-5.67
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.64
|-4.45
|-8.13
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.31
|-0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.19
|-4.76
|-7.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.19
|-4.76
|-7.22
|Equity Share Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited