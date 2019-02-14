Gyscoal Alloys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore, up 71.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore in December 2018 up 71.62% from Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2018 up 14.29% from Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2018 up 158.89% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 5.20 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.82% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.