    Gyscoal Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore, up 458.97% Y-o-Y

    June 21, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gyscoal Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore in March 2023 up 458.97% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2023 up 61.12% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 up 47.44% from Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022.

    Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.00 on June 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 1.69% over the last 12 months.

    Gyscoal Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6815.403.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6815.403.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.0213.744.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.92-1.754.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.43-0.01
    Depreciation0.710.720.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.141.563.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.330.70-10.21
    Other Income0.061.41-3.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.272.12-13.38
    Interest0.140.00-2.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.412.12-11.30
    Exceptional Items-----11.23
    P/L Before Tax-7.412.12-22.53
    Tax-1.16-0.09-6.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.252.21-16.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.252.21-16.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.252.21-16.08
    Equity Share Capital33.2415.8315.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.14-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.180.14-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.14-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.180.14-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jun 21, 2023 12:03 pm