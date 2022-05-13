 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gyscoal Alloys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, down 46.73% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gyscoal Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2022 down 46.73% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022 down 142.97% from Rs. 37.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022 up 82.02% from Rs. 69.42 crore in March 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.80 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 26.67% over the last 12 months.

Gyscoal Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.70 6.70 6.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.70 6.70 6.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.44 9.80 6.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.95 -5.88 2.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.01 0.94 1.05
Depreciation 0.90 0.92 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.63 1.70 66.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.21 -0.79 -70.52
Other Income -3.17 2.05 -0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.38 1.27 -70.55
Interest -2.09 0.87 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.30 0.40 -72.24
Exceptional Items -11.23 -- 93.17
P/L Before Tax -22.53 0.40 20.93
Tax -6.44 0.32 -16.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.08 0.08 37.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.08 0.08 37.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.08 0.08 37.43
Equity Share Capital 15.83 15.83 15.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.00 2.39
Diluted EPS -1.01 -- 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.00 2.39
Diluted EPS -1.01 -- 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gyscoal Alloys #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: May 13, 2022 11:42 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.