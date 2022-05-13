Gyscoal Alloys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, down 46.73% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gyscoal Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2022 down 46.73% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022 down 142.97% from Rs. 37.43 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022 up 82.02% from Rs. 69.42 crore in March 2021.
Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.80 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 26.67% over the last 12 months.
|Gyscoal Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.70
|6.70
|6.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.70
|6.70
|6.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.44
|9.80
|6.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.95
|-5.88
|2.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.01
|0.94
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.92
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.63
|1.70
|66.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.21
|-0.79
|-70.52
|Other Income
|-3.17
|2.05
|-0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.38
|1.27
|-70.55
|Interest
|-2.09
|0.87
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.30
|0.40
|-72.24
|Exceptional Items
|-11.23
|--
|93.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.53
|0.40
|20.93
|Tax
|-6.44
|0.32
|-16.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.08
|0.08
|37.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.08
|0.08
|37.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.08
|0.08
|37.43
|Equity Share Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.00
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|--
|2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.00
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|--
|2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
