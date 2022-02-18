Gyscoal Alloys Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, up 82.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in December 2021 up 82.45% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 101.11% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021 up 136.93% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2020.

Gyscoal Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 4.20 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)