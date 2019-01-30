Gyan Developers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 9.1% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 146.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Gyan Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Gyan Developers shares closed at 6.25 on November 28, 2018 (BSE)