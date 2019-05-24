GVK Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 340.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2019 up 340.26% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.38 crore in March 2019 up 199.83% from Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2019 down 147.16% from Rs. 29.26 crore in March 2018.

GVK Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

GVK Power shares closed at 6.95 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and -44.18% over the last 12 months.