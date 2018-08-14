App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

GVK Power Q1 profit over twofold at Rs 16 cr

Total income rose to Rs 23.84 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 22.42 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GVK Power & Infrastructure has posted over twofold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 16.11 crore for the June quarter on higher revenues. The company's net profit during April-June 2017 stood at Rs 6.77 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 23.84 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 22.42 crore a year ago.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 11.50, up 0.88 percent from the previous close on BSE.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 02:37 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #GVK Power & Infrastructure #Results

