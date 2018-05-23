App
May 23, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GVK Power posts profit at Rs 23.1 crore in Q4

EBITDA profit for the quarter stood at Rs 4.2 crore against loss of Rs 203.6 crore in year-ago quarter.

GVK Power & Infrastructure has reported profit at Rs 23.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against loss of Rs 205.8 crore in March quarter 2017.

The company had reported loss of Rs 156.6 crore on investments in Q4FY17.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined to Rs 3.1 crore compared to Rs 7.1 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

At 14:28 hours IST, the stock price was locked at 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 12.50. There were pending buy orders of 974,229 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE.

