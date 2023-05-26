GVK Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, down 69.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GVK Power & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in March 2023 down 69.07% from Rs. 602.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.80 crore in March 2023 down 168.02% from Rs. 52.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.11 crore in March 2023 down 46.26% from Rs. 230.93 crore in March 2022.
GVK Power shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|186.25
|324.87
|602.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|186.25
|324.87
|602.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|40.08
|146.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.70
|5.05
|7.90
|Depreciation
|64.56
|81.63
|93.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.04
|62.38
|237.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.95
|135.73
|117.21
|Other Income
|17.60
|17.92
|20.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.55
|153.65
|137.85
|Interest
|126.72
|166.45
|297.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.17
|-12.80
|-159.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3,436.85
|281.99
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.17
|3,424.05
|122.58
|Tax
|17.27
|20.97
|26.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-84.44
|3,403.08
|96.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-84.44
|3,403.08
|96.30
|Minority Interest
|49.32
|-559.76
|-43.47
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.68
|-0.67
|-0.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.80
|2,842.65
|52.63
|Equity Share Capital
|157.92
|157.92
|157.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|18.00
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|18.00
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|18.00
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|18.00
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited