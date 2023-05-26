English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GVK Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, down 69.07% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GVK Power & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in March 2023 down 69.07% from Rs. 602.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.80 crore in March 2023 down 168.02% from Rs. 52.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.11 crore in March 2023 down 46.26% from Rs. 230.93 crore in March 2022.

    GVK Power shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months

    GVK Power & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.25324.87602.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.25324.87602.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--40.08146.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.705.057.90
    Depreciation64.5681.6393.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.0462.38237.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.95135.73117.21
    Other Income17.6017.9220.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.55153.65137.85
    Interest126.72166.45297.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.17-12.80-159.41
    Exceptional Items--3,436.85281.99
    P/L Before Tax-67.173,424.05122.58
    Tax17.2720.9726.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-84.443,403.0896.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-84.443,403.0896.30
    Minority Interest49.32-559.76-43.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.68-0.67-0.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-35.802,842.6552.63
    Equity Share Capital157.92157.92157.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.2318.000.33
    Diluted EPS-0.2318.000.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.2318.000.33
    Diluted EPS-0.2318.000.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GVK Power #GVK Power & Infrastructure #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:00 pm