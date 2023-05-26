GVK Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, down 69.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in March 2023 down 69.07% from Rs. 602.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.80 crore in March 2023 down 168.02% from Rs. 52.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.11 crore in March 2023 down 46.26% from Rs. 230.93 crore in March 2022.

GVK Power shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months