 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GV Films Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 767.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 767.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 77.38% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 204.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

GV Films shares closed at 0.69 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.01% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.

GV Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 0.35 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.35 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 1.04 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.87 -0.40
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.87 -0.37
Interest 0.18 0.18 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -1.04 -0.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -1.04 -0.55
Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -1.02 -0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -1.02 -0.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.12 -1.02 -0.55
Equity Share Capital 91.46 91.46 91.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GV Films #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm