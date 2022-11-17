English
    GV Films Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 767.52% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 767.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 77.38% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 204.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    GV Films shares closed at 0.69 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.01% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.

    GV Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.350.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.350.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.05
    Depreciation0.140.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.101.040.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.87-0.40
    Other Income0.000.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.87-0.37
    Interest0.180.180.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-1.04-0.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-1.04-0.55
    Tax0.02-0.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-1.02-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-1.02-0.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.12-1.02-0.55
    Equity Share Capital91.4691.4691.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

