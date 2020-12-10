GV Films Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 87.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2020 down 87.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020 down 401.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

GV Films shares closed at 0.33 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.