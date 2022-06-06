GV Films Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 428.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 428.88% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 98.2% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 173.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

GV Films shares closed at 0.99 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)